Ok, so we are stuck with Danny Crossman as our Special Teams coordinator. Nothing we can do about it because Mike McDaniel continues to think Danny isn’t part of the problem.

So, how can the Dolphins fix their poor special teams heading into the 2024 season? And if you are in denial that the Dolphins do not have special teams, according to the numbers, they were the 2nd worst overall special teams unit in 2023, ranked 31st.

The best way to overcome poor coaching is to have overwhelming talent. So, let’s break down the key positions on special teams.

Kicker: Jason Sanders

Sanders was 24 of 28 on field goals last year and 58 of 59 on extra points. It was a total bounce-back season for Sanders, who was coming off two sub-par seasons with the Dolphins. The missed extra point came in week one vs the Chargers, so he went the rest of the season perfect on those. His shining moment of the season was the Christmas Eve game vs the Dallas Cowboys, where he went 5 for 5 on-field goals and kicked a game-winner as time expired.

I believe a lot of Dolphins fans lost confidence in Sanders the past two seasons and even for most of last year, but with his strong 2023 season, a lot of the nerves around the Miami placekicker have been put to rest. With his contract and how much he is due, Miami couldn’t move on from him even if they wanted to, but thankfully they don’t want to so placekicker isn’t an issue for the Dolphins heading into 2024.

Punter: Jake Bailey

Bailey is a free agent, and I would be stunned if Miami brought him back. He was beyond awful last season. Bailey was 30th in punting with a 45.7-yard average and 24th in net punting yardage. One stat is bad the other is worse, and both are unacceptable for a team that is competing to win a division, playoff games, and more. If I were the Dolphins, I would possibly use a draft pick in Round 6 or 7 (they have multiple picks in Round 6) on a punter, or if they don’t want to go with a rookie, then there should be a veteran who can’t be any worse than Bailey. One thing is for sure: the status quo is unacceptable.

Punt/Kickoff Returner: Braxton Berrios

It wasn’t that Berrios was bad last season; it’s just that he didn’t really help much. As a wide receiver, he didn’t step up in any way when Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were slowed down due to injuries. As a returner, he didn’t really break any big returns (which I know is rare in this day and age, as most kickoffs are touchbacks).

Berrios is a pending free agent; he seems like a great guy, is a hard worker, and recently said the most fun he ever had in the NFL was this past season. But I cannot come up with a reason to bring him back. No, you do not want Jevon Holland or Tyreek Hill returning punts, but Miami should look for a cornerback or wide receiver who can provide depth at one of those positions and also bring more pop and explosiveness to the return game.

Punt Return Coverage and Kickoff Return Coverage

This is the biggest area of weakness for the Dolphins overall. Miami’s kickoff coverage allowed 30.5 yards per kickoff, a league-worst, and it gave opponents a league-best starting field position of 26.6. This is a combination of poor coaching and a lack of talent in this unit. We have established we are stuck with Danny Crossman and the coaching, but usually, your special teams unit is the 2nd string on defense and some offensive positions. This is where Miami has to churn some of their depth on the roster to upgrade the athleticism and speed to upgrade the talent on special teams.

Coaching matters, no doubt. But Miami needs better players on their special teams unit to at least be a respectable special teams unit that will help the team win games, and not cost the team games.