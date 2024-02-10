It’s Mock Draft season, and NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund has put out her first mock draft of the season. See who she has Miami selecting in Round 1 below.

Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

Round 1: Pick #21 – Keon Coleman, WR Florida St

“Coleman ranks in the top 22nd percentile in contested-catch rate (10-season sample) and has alignment versatility. Add his ability to the speed already on this team … and yikes.”

PFN Draft Profile

Strengths

Lab-built athlete with excellent size, length, frame density, and compact mass.

Is an effortless accelerator with hyperactive foot speed and lateral twitch for his size.

Can use brisk one-cut agility to make solo defenders miss in space and surge upfield.

Uses efficient diamond releases to offset DBs and two-hand swipes to pry free.

Actively presses upfield off releases and can manipulate DB blind spots with efficiency.

Can suddenly snap back, retract his strides, and swivel around after pressing into stems.

Carries acceleration through stems and tight transitions with bend and hip flexibility.

Molds together elite timing, coordination, body control, and strength at the catch point.

Is an awe-inspiring contortionist with a gravity-bending feel for positioning in midair.

Makes high-difficulty adjustments look effortless and seeks out the ball past his frame.

Snares contested targets with his swathing reach and suffocating hand strength.

Maximizes instincts with sharp tracking ability, hands, and a proactive alpha mentality.

Uses arm bars and swipes to clear his frame ahead of contested catches.

Utilizes strong contact balance to absorb hits and recollect his feet soon after.

Elite run blocker with patience, leverage awareness, and unfurled tenacity at contact.