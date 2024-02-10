It’s Mock Draft season, and NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund has put out her first mock draft of the season. See who she has Miami selecting in Round 1 below.
Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.
Round 1: Pick #21 – Keon Coleman, WR Florida St
“Coleman ranks in the top 22nd percentile in contested-catch rate (10-season sample) and has alignment versatility. Add his ability to the speed already on this team … and yikes.”
Strengths
- Lab-built athlete with excellent size, length, frame density, and compact mass.
- Is an effortless accelerator with hyperactive foot speed and lateral twitch for his size.
- Can use brisk one-cut agility to make solo defenders miss in space and surge upfield.
- Uses efficient diamond releases to offset DBs and two-hand swipes to pry free.
- Actively presses upfield off releases and can manipulate DB blind spots with efficiency.
- Can suddenly snap back, retract his strides, and swivel around after pressing into stems.
- Carries acceleration through stems and tight transitions with bend and hip flexibility.
- Molds together elite timing, coordination, body control, and strength at the catch point.
- Is an awe-inspiring contortionist with a gravity-bending feel for positioning in midair.
- Makes high-difficulty adjustments look effortless and seeks out the ball past his frame.
- Snares contested targets with his swathing reach and suffocating hand strength.
- Maximizes instincts with sharp tracking ability, hands, and a proactive alpha mentality.
- Uses arm bars and swipes to clear his frame ahead of contested catches.
- Utilizes strong contact balance to absorb hits and recollect his feet soon after.
- Elite run blocker with patience, leverage awareness, and unfurled tenacity at contact.
Weaknesses
- Explosiveness, while exceptional, isn’t always enough to completely stack boundary DBs.
- Has enough long speed to stress vertically but doesn’t have elite vertical range.
- Sometimes can be a bit late to decouple from defenders and turn his head on deep routes.
- Can be prone to occasional drops on low, high-difficulty catch attempts.
- Doesn’t quite have elite hip flexibility and sinking capacity; hips can lock up.
- Has to take extra steps to gather himself on 180-degree route transitions.
- Sometimes will divert upright at stems, sapping at momentum and keying in DBs.
- At times, plant-and-drive footwork on comeback routes can be more efficient.
- Has immense promise with his route tree but can strive for more consistent technique.
- Contact balance, while solid, is not elite and doesn’t always bail him out on short passes.