Jordan Schultz of Bleacher report is reporting that Robert Hunt will sign with the Carolina Panthers.

BREAKING: Free agent guard Robert Hunt plans to sign with the #Panthers, sources tell @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/YhrFQLsGKu — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024

Hunt was a 2020 second round pick by the Miami Dolphins who when selected was expected to be Miami’s right tackle of the future. After struggling at right tackle, he was moved inside to right guard and thrived in that position over time. He had been reliable and healthy for his career until this season where he only started ten games due to a hamstring injury.

Miami currently has three starting offensive lineman as free agents with Isiah Wynn and Connor Williams also free agents, and they will need to decide if they want to keep Terron Armstead or cut him with a post-June 1st designation which would open up salary cap space they desperately need. His back-up Kendall Lamm is also an unrestricted free agent this offseason as well.