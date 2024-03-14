The Miami Dolphins lost another starter on defense today when DeShon Elliott signed a two-year deal for $6 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Elliott, who is 26 years old, started 15 games for the Dolphins last season and had 82 tackles and one interception for Miami. Elliott had spent time in Baltimore, where Anthony Weaver was on the same staff, and there was some thought Weaver may want to retain a player he was familiar with, but that didn’t seem to be the case.

Breaking: Free agent safety DeShon Elliott is signing with the #Steelers for 2 years $6M, source tells @BleacherReport. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2024

The Dolphins now have lost Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott this offseason at safety and have signed Jordan Poyer. With an Anthony Weaver defense, it will play a three-safety set a lot, and Miami will be in the market through free agency and the draft to add at least two more safeties.