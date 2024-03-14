Aaron Wilson reports that former Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins visited with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. Jenkins will be 35 in July and played with Miami in 2019 and again from 2021 to 2022. With the Dolphins losing Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, they desperately need defensive and nose tackles on the defensive line.

Jenkins played one season for Miami in 2019, then returned to the Dolphins for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Last season, he played for the Las Vegas Raiders. Since entering the NFL in 2013, he has played in 133 games, starting at 47. He has 3.5 career sacks; last season in Las Vegas, he had 61 tackles and one sack.