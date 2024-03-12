On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Jason Sarney are back with a recap of the start of NFL Free Agency and the wild Day 1 Miami had. They lose Christian Wilkins, Brandon Jones, Robert Hunt, and Andrew Van Ginkel. They add linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker. They restructured the contracts of Jalen Ramsey, Alec Ingold, Zach Sieler, and Durham Smythe to become salary cap compliant by Wednesday. And the day isn’t even over yet! We discuss if any of the four losses were truly a surprise and if Miami should maybe have matched the contract Andrew Van Ginkel got from the Vikings, as it wasn’t earth-shattering money. And with the NFL Network and the Miami Herald reporting that 2024 may be a “soft reset” for the Dolphins, what can we expect moving forward in the coming days and weeks? All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

