Dolphins Prospect Profile of LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr

The Miami Dolphins clearly have a top-tier wide receiving duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa targeted those two a combined 275 times in 2023. Out of 549 total pass targets last season, Hill and Waddle totaled one more than the rest of the Dolphins roster combined, who were thrown to at least once. Thirteen other Dolphins accounted for a target in 2023, totaling 274 balls thrown their collective ways.

Hill was thrown to 10.7 times per game and Waddle 7.4. The next highest-targeted Dolphin per game last season was tight end Durham Smythe at 2.7. In fact, the highest-targeted receiver from last season, who is returning this year for Miami, would be Braxton Berrios at 2.1. Clearly, the Dolphins lack a legitimate third wide receiver target, which is nothing against Berrios or River Cracraft. Miami also has Erik Ezukanma, who has yet to be a factor on the field, entering his third season.

Miami general manager Chris Grier pays premium positions and drafts them as well, including wide receiver. After trading several picks for Hill in 2022, including a first-rounder, and selecting Waddle with a 2021 first, it’s not out of the question to go receiver at #21. LSU’s Brian Thomas, Jr. is a 6’3” athletic speedster who could one day be a top target on any team. Let’s preface that he should not even be available at #21. Yet, if he is there, it would be a tough opportunity to pass up.

Brian Thomas Jr. BALLED OUT today man He scored a 9.97 out of 10.00 on his RAS score, ranking 10th out of 3063 WR's from 1987 to 2024. ➖40 time: 4.33

➖Vertical: 38.5" REMINDER: 📍17 TD's (1st in CFB)

📍68 Rec + 1,177 Yards

📍6'3, 209 lbs ➖Yards Per Route Run: 2.61… pic.twitter.com/0rahPnT5Yu — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) March 3, 2024

Relative Athleticism Score (RAS)

Brian Thomas Jr. didn’t test today, but don’t forget his combine was 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗲 📸: @MathBomb https://t.co/MfPVpZAtBk pic.twitter.com/pX4VLbrvyH — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 27, 2024

RAS has been around since 1987 and is a fun way to analyze a prospect’s athletic ability. Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network created it, and it’s an interesting addition to player scouting. Thomas had a 9.97/10 RAS score which is the 10th best at the position out of 3,063 since the stat was created. His 4.33 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine was second among receivers in this year’s class.

Quality over Quantity

As referenced above, Tagovailoa desperately needs another viable target outside of Hill and Waddle. One who could strike fear in the minds of opposing defensive coordinators. Especially in the red zone, the Dolphins need a tall target close to the goal line. Thomas’ height and his ability to release off the line of scrimmage could make him a scoring threat even if he is thrown at minimally as a rookie or second-year pro. Thomas had 17 touchdowns last season for LSU and scored every four receptions. That’s an uncanny efficiency rate for generating points. An even more eye-opening stat; when targeted last season as a Junior, the quarterback had a ridiculous rating of 148.8.

Thomas can run every route in the book and has fantastic straight-line speed. Mix this with excellent over-the-shoulder ball-tracking skills, and he could be a threat deep, just like Hill and Waddle. Speed, size, and SEC pedigree make for a perfect fit for any offense, but to think short and long-term, if you are Miami, the pick makes sense. A first-round drafted receiver with at least five potential years of team control could seamlessly transition when Waddle is the lead receiver in a duo and Hill’s time in Miami is up. Should a Waddle extension happen soon, as it should, he and Thomas could still keep a “dynamic duo” aspect in South Florida in the near future.