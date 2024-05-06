Last season ended in disappointment for Miami. After getting off to a great start and becoming one of the favourites for the Super Bowl, the team lost momentum and was dispatched in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But a new offseason means an opportunity to reset, and big changes have come to Miami.

Many talk about the departures the Dolphins have dealt with, and there have been many. Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, and Raekwon Davis all left town. But the additions are hugely important, boosting Miami’s odds of winning on most major betting sites. Let’s look at some key additions that could power Miami to a Super Bowl victory.

Jordan Poyer

Miami’s defence was a major issue by the end of the season, and many of the moves were made to address this problem. Jordan Poyer was a major get for the team. The 33-year-old safety is a former All-Pro who has four seasons with four or more interceptions. He is a ballhawk and tone-setter who immediately improves Miami’s back end. The Dolphins got him at an affordable two-year, $12.5 million, a great get that should boost this team’s odds of winning.

Jordyn Brooks

Adding a player like Jordyn Brooks won’t immediately change the perspective of this team on sports betting sites, but it could have a major impact. Brooks is a linebacker who flies to the ball. He built a reputation as an elite tackler for the Seahawks, although there have been questions about his coverage. Still, Brooks is just 26, and he plays a major position of need. He can improve the run defence for the Dolphins and ensure a more physical, productive linebacker group. At three years and $26.25 million, Brooks is a good bargain.

Kendall Fuller

One major loss that hurt the Miami odds on most sportsbooks was Xavien Howard, who was cut by the Dolphins when the offseason began. Howard had been a legend for the Dolphins, and they needed help replacing him. That is where Kendall Fuller comes in. Fuller is one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the league. He typically plays in the slot, but he can be maneuvered all over the field. Fuller has 16 interceptions across his career and is still in his prime at 29. The Dolphins got him for two years and $15 million, and he should find success with Jalen Ramsey.

Shaq Barrett

Arguably, the biggest name the Dolphins brought in, which immediately added to their odds of winning the AFC, was Shaquil Barrett. Barrett has been one of the NFL’s most dominant pass-rushers for several years now. He has 59 sacks in his career, including a year where he led the NFL with 19.5 sacks. While he hasn’t put up those kinds of numbers in recent seasons, Barrett should pair with Jaelann Phillips and Bradley Chubb to form a dominant pass-rushing group. Take the over on this team’s season sack total.

Jonnu Smith

The Dolphins did not get much from their tight-end group last year. That could change now that they added a chess piece like Jonnu Smith. Mike McDaniels could work his magic with Smith, who is a quality albeit undersized tight end. Smith set a career-high in receiving yards last year with 582, and at 28 is in the prime of his career. He is a high-quality target that should help Tua Tagovailoa find more success throwing across the middle of the field. The Dolphins got him at a huge discount rate of two years, $8.4 million, making this an extreme bargain find.

Chop Robinson

With their first pick in the 2024 draft, the Dolphins added to an already stacked pass rush. They added Chop Robinson, the star outside linebacker from Penn State. Robinson is raw and athletic and could end up being a home run for the Dolphins. Robinson should pair with the talented veteran linebackers already on the roster to create an imposing group that should give AFC quarterbacks fits. While he will likely only rotate this season, this pick could be a major long-term addition that will boost Miami’s Super Bowl odds in the future.

Jaylen Wright

The Dolphins’ fourth-round pick, Jaylen Wright, was a fascinating addition that could pay off hugely for the team. Wright is a running back, so he plays a position where the Dolphins already have established stars in Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. But Wright’s unique explosiveness, with raw speed and a past as a track star, means he’ll be a great fit for how Mike McDaniels loves to play. He won’t likely be the starter, but his ability to break off massive runs and catch the ball means he could swing a game in the team’s favour. Don’t bet against this speedy future stud.