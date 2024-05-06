Odell Beckham Jr.’s signing with Miami

Last week, the Miami Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr. closed a deal to bring the veteran wide receiver to South Florida. From a salary cap standpoint, this was a steal for general manager Chris Grier and Miami in a deal worth $3 million. Additionally, Beckham could get to over $8 million after potential incentives. Beckham is coming off a year where he led the Baltimore Ravens in yards per reception at 16.1. However, he was limited to only 35 receptions; that would have been tied for the third-leading number of catches by a Miami Dolphins pass catcher last season. Tight end Durham Smythe finished behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in catches in 2023.

A Third Option

Clearly, the Dolphins have been seeking a viable third wide-out option behind Hill and Waddle. Beckham could fit in well with Mike McDaniel’s offense at this point in his career. Even if limited to being a third look, that is even rare, to begin with, for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his duo of receivers. In 2023, Hill and Waddle out-targeted the rest of the Miami Dolphins’ skill position players combined. Including receivers, tight ends, and running backs, Hill and Waddle’s 275 targets last season were ahead of 274 from the rest of the Dolphins.

Training-Camp Battles on the Horizon

When looking further into the now-crowded Miami Dolphins wide receiver room, add in drafted rookies Malik and Tahj Washington. Players like River Cracraft, Braxton Berrios, and Erik Ezukanma suddenly have no guaranteed roster spots. The rookies will also have their work cut out for them as well. Between the two drafted Dolphins and the aforementioned trio, there could be a camp cut on the horizon or even sooner.

With the depth chart that pretty much reads Hill, Waddle, Beckham, and an arguable battle for the next several slots, training camp this summer will have a spotlight on this room. Grier and the Dolphins are still able to be players in the second wave of free agency due to returning from the Xavier Howard cut, which translates into over $17 million post-June 1. There are escalated rumors about a Tagovailoa extension being on the horizon. Potentially add several million dollars to Dolphins 2024 salary cap space.

The last few weeks are a good example of waiting to make a judgment after an initial free agent period. Grier let a number of Dolphins walk and brought in several new faces. This team may not have taken too many steps backward in just a few weeks. A solid draft and the Beckham signing are just what the Dolphins needed heading into a week of the schedule release. New talent and expectations have created even further momentum throughout a Dolphin fan base. A base that is looking to 2024 as a year everything finally comes together for Chris Grier’s “rebuild.”