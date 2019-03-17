The Dolphins this afternoon announced they have signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Dolphins have agreed to terms with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, per source. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 17, 2019

Fitzpatrick comes in and immediately will be the front-runner to be the opening day starter for the Dolphins in 2019. There were rumors that the Dolphins were interested in two veteran quarterbacks, one of which was clearly Teddy Bridgewater and its now a safe assumption the other was Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick can be that “bridge” quarterback to lead the Dolphins for one season as they look for their quarterback of the future in the draft. Whether they select a quarterback in Round 1 this year or put it off till the 2020 draft.

In 2018 for Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick threw 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 8 games (7 of which he started) as well as threw for 2,366 yards.

