Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network are reporting that the Houston Texans want to announce a trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson prior to March 16th the start of the league year. So, then the trade could be executed on March 16th and it will give the Texans clarity on their offseason plan with what drat picks and salary cap space they have.

Per Pelissero and Rapoport: “The target now is to trade Watson before the 2022 league year begins on March 16, maximizing the flexibility the Texans have in free agency and the draft. And some clarity on the serious legal matters Watson faces could be coming soon.