The Last Vegas sportsbooks have the over/under win total for Miami this upcoming season at 8.5 wins. This begs the question, will Miami win 9 or more games and hit the over?

Let’s break down some reasons why Miami may or may not go over their win total in 2022.

Reasons They go Over

The offensive line will be improved with the additions of Terron Armstead and Connor Williams.

Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson will make the Dolphins’ wide receivers much more dangerous than they have been in previous seasons.

The defense is staying intact, in fact, it got stronger with the addition of Melvin Ingram.

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is implementing a modern offense with a proven track record that has success.

Reasons Miami May Not Go Over 8.5 Wins

Tua: Nuff Said

Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, and Michael Deiter don’t improve and the offensive line is still very poor

Mike McDaniel is in over his head as a head coach and hurts the team with his leadership.

Three young second-year players who were great as rookies (Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Jaelan Phillips) have a sophomore slump.

The 2022 schedule is much more challenging than the 2021 schedule, so even if Miami is a better team it is more difficult for them to win games ve better opponents.

CONCLUSION

If I were a betting man I would bet Miami to win more than 8.5 games this year, and that’s where I would put my money. But this is the NFL and anything can happen on any given Sunday.