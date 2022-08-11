In a turn of events, Sports Business Journal is reporting that Miami Dolphins principal owner Stephen Ross is changing his succession plans and will not sell the team to Bruce Beal Jr. Instead he will have his daughter Jennifer Ross take over the team at the appropriate time or after his death.

Per the report:

“Suspended Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has taken steps to notify the league of his intention to change his successor from limited partner Bruce Beal to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, sources said. Such a move would keep the franchise in his family after his death as he now wants — but it would also forestall the awkward step of Beal seeking approval to ascend to controlling owner after being punished for tampering.

Ross circulated a draft document with the league at some point in the past few months, sources say. The process has not actually been completed, and it’s not clear whether it will be. But regardless of where the process stands, multiple sources say Ross has told NFL executives of his desire to pass on the team to his children. Ross and Beal jointly declined to comment.”

Ross has two children from his first marriage, Jennifer is one of those children. In April of 2021, it was reported that Ross divorced his second wife of 18 years Kara.

More on this story as it develops.