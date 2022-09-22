Carter and Jorge are back with another episode of the TuAmigos Podcast. On today’s show, the guys talk about where the Dolphins-Ravens game ranks on the list of all-time favorite Miami Dolphins games they have seen. They do an ‘intrusive thoughts’ segment where we talk about our lingering worries with the team, and they also take a look at power rankings from around the league and where Miami is on various ones. Plus, they preview the big Bills vs Dolphins games this week. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast.



