Bradley Chubb seems to be excited lately as coach Vic Fangio is back after taking a year off. He thinks the defensive strategy under his most preferred coach is unique and easy to learn. It lets players like him cause trouble for the other team, especially those playing on the edge.

Chubb played with Fangio earlier in Denver and did really well, even making it to the Pro Bowl.

Chubb didn’t get many sacks in his first year with the Dolphins, but he feels more comfortable now and knows how Fangio’s defense strategy works. Fangio has talented players in Miami, like Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Jaelan Phillips, Xavien Howard, and Jevon Holland.

Chubb and his teammate Jaelan Phillips want to be play-wreckers on the field. Other players on the team, like Christian and Zach Sieler, also do a great job. Even though the Dolphins had some challenges last year, they have a strong defense.

The Dolphins were okay in terms of sacks and yards allowed last year, but Chubb believes that with Fangio’s coaching, they can do even better. He thinks Fangio’s defensive system is one of the best in the NFL, and if the defense improves as the offense did, the team can go far in the playoffs in January.