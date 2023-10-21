The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday that they have activated running back Jeff Wilson off IR and have moved him to the active roster. He will. be able to play Sunday Night and will fill the role of Chris Brooks, who is now currently on IR with an ankle injury. The Dolphins also announced that cornerback Nik Needham is out and will not play this weekend. If Needham isn’t moved off IR to the active roster by Wednesday, his 2023 season will be over.

Miami Dolphins have activated RB Jeff Wilson Jr. off injured reserve and elevated TE Tanner Conner for Sunday’s game. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 21, 2023

Miami Dolphins CB Nik Needham has been downgraded to OUT. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 21, 2023

The Dolphins have also elevated tight end Tanner Conner to the active roster for Sunday’s game.