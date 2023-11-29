The Miami Dolphins face a tough defensive challenge against the Washington Commanders. Jaelan Phillips being injured is a big problem for the team. We will see how much we miss Phillips when the team plays on Sunday, and the big question is if Jason Pierre-Paul (JPP) can fill in for the defense smoothly.

In a twist of fate, the Dolphins’ attempt to secure Derek Barnett off waivers hit a roadblock, with the Houston Texans claiming him first due to their inferior record. Forced to make a crucial roster move, Chris Grier and the Dolphins turned to the seasoned Jason Pierre-Paul, signing him from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

JPP has had a great career, winning the Super Bowl twice, making it to the Pro Bowl three times, and being named First-team All-Pro in 2011. However, at 34, he is beyond his prime, raising questions about how Vic Fangio, the defensive maestro, plans to integrate this veteran talent. People think he will help a bit in some plays, but what is really interesting is where he will make the biggest difference in the Dolphins’ defense.

To figure out what JPP might do, we need to look at how Coach Vic Fangio has used the Dolphins’ edge players. Operating predominantly with zone coverage and a 3-4 defensive front, Fangio’s defense often deploys a deceptive approach, showing two high safeties pre-snap and revealing different defensive looks post-snap. This season has seen key players like Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Emmanuel Ogbah lining up on the edge.

A closer examination through the lens of Pro Football Focus sheds light on the fact that all four of these edge defenders have consistently lined up outside the tackle. This fits well with Fangio’s style of keeping things unclear before the play starts, showing how the Dolphins want their defense to be flexible and surprising.

People are worried about Jaelan Phillips covering for plays, and now, with JPP coming in. Let us look closer at how much Phillips has been on the field to understand better. Of the 366 snaps he has seen, a mere 8% has been dedicated to coverage responsibilities. This statistic is particularly illuminating when compared to counterparts Ogbah and Chubb, who have covered 3% and 7% of their snaps, respectively, in the ongoing season. This analysis highlights that coverage duties have not been a dominant aspect of the edge defenders’ roles in Fangio’s defensive playbook.

Transitioning to JPP’s recent performances, his single-game stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 showcased limited but impactful involvement. Logging two tackles in 17 snaps against the Atlanta Falcons, JPP’s brief appearance hinted at the potential for meaningful contributions in a condensed timeframe. A more significant body of work in 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens saw JPP’s skill on full display. Playing 14 games, he amassed 22 total QB pressures, four sacks, and 18 hurries. Impressively, he ventured into coverage on a mere 3% of his 555 snaps, with a perfect record of passes defended when targeted.

The statistics offer a reassuring perspective for the Miami Dolphins, indicating that JPP’s inclusion is not primarily anchored in his coverage abilities. In his last full season in 2022, he demonstrated versatility by contributing in a run defense role for 197 snaps and a pass rush role for 331 snaps. To put this in context, Jaelan Phillips, before his injury, had 126 snaps in run defense and 208 snaps in pass rush, showcasing a comparable profile.

Digging deeper into the 2023 campaign, Jaelan Phillips’ remarkable statistics further emphasize his crucial role, boasting seven sacks, 27 QB pressures, and 26 tackles. Comparatively, JPP’s 2022 performance with three sacks, 21 QB pressures, and 21 tackles positions him as a potentially impactful addition to the Dolphins’ defensive arsenal.

While JPP may not replicate the athletic skill of his earlier years, his veteran presence and Super Bowl experience inject valuable intangibles into the Dolphin locker room. The lingering question pertains to the extent of JPP’s on-field involvement and the magnitude of his impact—an uncertainty that only time will unravel.

As the Dolphins face this defensive challenge, there is a resounding trust in Vic Fangio’s defensive strategies, which have been a guiding force throughout the season. The integration of JPP introduces an element of unpredictability, and only time will unfold the narrative of his contributions to the team’s defensive resilience.

In essence, the Miami Dolphins, in their quest for defensive talent, ride on a journey of recalibration. The strategic infusion of JPP, while a response to an unforeseen setback in Phillips’ absence, opens the door to a plethora of possibilities. If JPP can deliver on the promise of his recent performances, the loss of Jaelan Phillips may be cushioned and the Dolphins’ defense may find an unexpected catalyst for renewed strength.