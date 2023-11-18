The Miami Dolphins defense got off to a slow start this season. They have a new defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio, whose style is completely different from the previous coordinator, Josh Boyer. He is more zone, and Boyer is more blitz. It’s normal to have a transition. The Dolphins players have to adjust to his style, and Fangio has to get used to his players and how to use their strengths. The Dolphins gave up big numbers in their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, especially in the run defense. Then they got destroyed by the Buffalo Bills, giving up 48 points.

On top of the transition, the Dolphins have dealt with injuries to key players. Jalen Ramsey, the big acquisition this offseason to team with Xavien Howard, tore his meniscus and was scheduled to miss 3 to 4 months. Then pass rusher Jalen Phillips had a back issue that forced him to miss a game and then hurt his oblique, which forced him to miss more games. Howard then strained a groin muscle that caused him to miss some games.

However, since the Bills game, the Dolphins slowly improved and started finding a groove. The Dolphins have been generating a pass rush led by Bradley Chubb, who is playing at a level the Dolphins expected when they traded for him a year ago. The Dolphins also got some good plays from Andrew Van Ginkel when he filled in for Phillips. The linebackers Jerome Baker and David Long have been doing excellent running sideline to sideline, making plays. The Dolphins got contributions in the secondary from Justin Bethel, Eli Apple, and Kardar Kohu, who is playing out of position on the boundary rather than the nickel.

The good news is guys are getting healthy, and with the 2nd half of the season starting on Sunday, I believe it will only get better. Ramsey and Howard, in their first game together against the Kansas City Chiefs, did a great job containing Patrick Mahomes and their passing game. That duo will only get better together, and Kohu can now play his more natural position as the nickel back. Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones are back from their concussions. Holland has been playing consistently until the concussion, while Jones has been slowly returning to form after his ACL tear last year and missing all of training camp for the most part. Phillips is quietly asserting himself opposite Chubb now that he is healthy. If those two dominate in the pass rush, watch out. I also can’t forget Christian Wilkins and Zach Seiler being forced on the defensive front.

The Dolphins finally have their starting unit back and are playing better in Fangio’s system. It’s one reason I am optimistic about the season’s final eight games. It makes me believe this unit is going to start asserting themselves. As we are moving towards December, this is the time of year when good defenses start asserting themselves. Defense wins championships, and I know the rules favor the offense, but you won’t go very far in December or January if you don’t have a defense. I look at the teams contending in the AFC and the Dolphins’ defense, and I believe they rank up with the best of them. They contained the Chiefs offense a couple of weeks ago, and it makes me believe they can do it again if they meet in the playoffs.