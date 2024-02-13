With the 2023 NFL Season behind us, everyone will begin to focus on the upcoming NFL draft. Draft analyst Chad Reuter of NFL.com put out a three-round mock draft. See who he has Miami selecting.

Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

Round 1 Pick #21: Ja’Tavion Sanders TE – Texas

Sanders is an underappreciated prospect right now, partially because of his lack of targets with the Longhorns. He’ll be a strong pro, excelling in Mike McDaniel’s system as a foil to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Round 2 Pick #55: Kamren Kinchens S – Miami