Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are interested in signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. Per the report, Beckham is a player they “really like.”

Beckman will be 32 in November and has been one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2014. He has started 97 of 110 games and has 59 career touchdowns. In 2023, he played in 14 games, started 6, and had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams; in a game, he caught a touchdown and also injured his knee, which caused him to miss the 2022 season. He is a 2X-Second Team All-Pro, 3X Pro Bowl player, who was also the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He has previously played with the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.

Per team source, Dolphins are interested in three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He's a player they really like. https://t.co/eKLONyGK1c — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 20, 2024

The Dolphins have two elite wide receivers in Hill and Waddle but are in desperate need of WR depth at this time. This offseason, they have lost River Cracraft, Chase Claypool, and Robbie Chosen. They did re-sign Braxton Berrios, but that was for more of his special teams role than his wide receiver role.

In 2023, when Tyreek Hill was injured vs the Titans, he was never 100% when he did return to the field. Jaylen Waddle was also less than 100% at the end of the season, and Miami’s offense suffered during that time and during the playoff run and playoff game. The Dolphins, this offseason, must address through the draft or free agency the wide receiver depth to ensure that does not happen again in 2024.

Adding Beckham would go a long way in doing just that, and because of his age and what will most likely be a one-year or two-year contract, it doesn’t prevent Miami from drafting a wide receiver in Round 1 or 2 this April.

(To See Who Mel Kiper Jr. has Miami Selecting in Rd 1 of his Latest Mock Draft, Click Below)