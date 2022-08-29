If you’re sitting here reading the title of this article and thinking, “wait a minute, isn’t this by the same guy who just pointed out last week why the Fins might miss the playoffs?” you would be right.

I am, indeed, that guy.

But if reading and interacting on Twitter has taught me anything, it’s the value of exploring and understanding both sides of the same coin. Like whether Tua has a noodle arm or if he couldn’t push the ball downfield last year because of his protection, or if the Fins will make the playoffs this year or not. (The answer to the Tua question, for what it’s worth, is not that he has a noodle arm. But I digress…)

In last year’s version of this article, I came out and said that I believed Miami would make it happen and finally get into the big dance after the regular season. We all know how that went, with the dreadful 0-7 run early in the season torpedoing those dreams. So this year, no grand proclamations, sweeping generalizations, delusions of grandeur about playoffs, deep balls to Tyreek and pancakes by Terron Armstead and picks and sacks on defense and…

I lied – Fins to the playoffs in 2022. Here are the top three reasons why.

3.) VETERAN PRESENCE

If you’ve ever listened to the Locked on Dolphins Podcast by Kyle Crabbs, you’re probably familiar with the idea of teams being in different phases of their “life cycles.” In case you’re not familiar, it works like this:

Except for a team like the Patriots for the entirety of the Brady era, franchises tend to follow a pattern every couple of seasons. They start young, building their core at blue-chip positions like tackle, cornerback, and defensive end, while also acquiring a young quarterback (probably through the draft) on a cap-friendly contract. For the next season or two, the team generally stays green while that core grows and develops at the same price point.

The exciting part comes next.

When that core of players has developed, and the team is ready to compete, the franchise signs reinforcements through free agency using the cap space they had thanks to building primarily through the draft. This means signing veteran players while also re-signing homegrown players to second contracts.

Now, while their QB is still on a cheap contract, those homegrown players are quality starters, and several veterans have been added for leadership and pedigree purposes; in addition to plugging any holes, the franchise is ready to rumble. Now it’s postseason or bust until the roster gets too old and necessitates a reboot.

If any of this sounds familiar, it could be because this process describes the Dolphins’ process the last few seasons to a tee.

2019 was the tear-it-down rebuild year. 2020 was about establishing your core through the draft. 2021 was a trial run with more draft reinforcements. 2022 is go-time.

And if you don’t believe me, look at what the team is telling you through their actions. They signed veterans like Melvin Ingram, Terron Armstead, Raheem Mostert (and now Trey Flowers) and traded for Tyreek Hill. Talented players, but generally not cheap and certainly not young. These are not moves you make unless you believe your team is ready to compete.

So if you don’t believe my assertion that we should expect the Fins in the playoffs this season, believe the team’s actions. They tell you all you need to know while Miami is in this stage of its life cycle.

2.) A TALENTED AND VERSATILE DEFENSIVE FRONT

You had to have known this was going to make a list.

Miami’s rotation from last season across the defensive line was already a group that jumped off the tape. Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Sieler, and Jaelan Phillips were all stellar.

The best part of this preseason on the defensive side of the ball is that this group is only getting better.

Wilkins is showing signs of even more improvement, Sieler’s efficiency with his snaps is still mind-boggling, and Phillips could be ready to burst onto the scene as a bonafide star this season if he stays healthy. And that’s without even mentioning hopeful improvement from Raekwon Davis, the speed and motor of Andrew Van Ginkel once he’s back from his appendix issue, and the consistent, quality play of Ogbah.

Aside from the familiar faces on the defensive line, the new additions of Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers help deepen the core and – as I mentioned in my first bullet above – provide more veteran leadership to a group that should anchor the defense.

Miami boasts an enviable collection of talent from defensive tackle out to the edge. This, paired with the group’s versatility with players reducing inside for pass-rushing downs or dropping into short zones in the 5-0 package, makes the defensive front a key group for buoying the Dolphins’ playoff chances.

1) THE CULMINATION OF THE NEW SCHEME AND NEW TALENT ON THE OFFENSE

It may not click right away, but it’s my sincere belief that it will happen.

It’s no secret that new schemes take time to learn and that adding new personnel sometimes steepens the learning curve if they don’t know the scheme.

But suppose we’re to believe the litany of positive appraisals concerning head coach Mike McDaniel’s genius and ability as an offensive mind. In that case, all signs point to this offense taking off at some point this season, or at least being leaps and bounds better than 2021’s slogging offensive effort. With McDaniel, the question would appear not to be when the offense finds a groove.

Returning to this team’s life cycle, however, gives us even more hope in yet another area of emphasis for this roster.

People like Trent Sherfield (a near-lock to make the roster as of this writing) and Raheem Mostert are more than just veteran contributors for the preseason and regular season. They’re also teachers throughout. They played in McDaniel’s scheme in San Francisco and brought that knowledge to every player on this Dolphins offense. Even a player like Mohammed Sanu – who just missed the final 53-man roster – had extra utility before the season for his status as a veteran who has played in this system.

And scheme aside, it’s impossible to ignore the personnel upgrades from last year on offense.

Players like Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Armstead, Connor Williams, Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and even promising rookie Erik Ezukanma give the Dolphins an undeniable jolt of talent on offense. The best part isn’t even what they’re individually capable of – they all fit the scheme that we expect to see in week one.

Speed, misdirection, and being opportunistic in space are all qualities that this offense champions, and it’s something the Dolphins’ new core has in spades. The talent level, compatibility, and presence of veteran teachers should have this offense firing before long.

McDaniel has given Tua Tagovailoa far better odds of success than he’s ever seen in his first few seasons.

There are never guarantees in Miami Dolphins football, but count me as being optimistic about this team thanks to where it stands in its life cycle, its capable defensive front, and tantalizing potential on offense.