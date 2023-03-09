Field Yates of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins have restructured the contract of Bradley Chubb opening up $14.656 million in salary cap space. Miami was approximately $16 million over the cap and need to be at or under the cap by March 15th. Chubb was traded to Miami last season at the trade deadline. He played in 8 games for Miami and had 2.5 sacks.

The Chargers restructured WRs Keenan Allen’s and Mike Wiliams’ deal, creating $14.3775M in cap space. The Dolphins restructured OLB Bradley Chubb’s deal, creating $14.656M in cap space. The Panthers restructured OT Taylor Moton’s deal, creating $11.013M in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2023