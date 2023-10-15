De’Von Achane has been placed on Injury Reserve and will miss the next four games. In a crucial period of the season for the Miami Dolphins, this could be a massively impactful absence for the team.

The Dolphins’ rookie running back has been nothing short of sensational so far this season. Achane missed Week One. He then recorded just five yards from one carry in Week Two. Since then, Achane has played at an elite level. He recorded 203 yards and four total touchdowns in Week Three, 101 yards and two touchdowns in Week Four, and 151 yards and one touchdown in Week Five.

However, three of these four games have been against teams who currently stand at 1-4. The upcoming games before their Week 10 bye week were going to be a real test for not only Achane but also the team.

Missing Achane For An Important Stretch

The Miami Dolphins have a chance to go 5-1 for the first time since 2002 in Sunday’s home game with the Carolina Panthers. Even without Achane, whether this is Raheem Mostert or Chris Brooks, the team should be able to ease to victory.

They then face the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs. Whilst the Pats might be 1-4, they gave Miami one of their tougher tests offensively in Week Two, limiting the team to their second-lowest points total of any game this season.

The Eagles and Chiefs are 5-0 and 4-1 respectively. Some people are calling the Chiefs game in Week Nine an AFC Championship preview. Even more excitingly, some are calling the Eagles game next weekend a Super Bowl preview.

These thoughts are way too premature. However, this still shows the magnitude of those games.

This will be a chance for the Dolphins to show what they are about. The loss to the Buffalo Bills, their first big test, would have hurt the team. They will want to prove to everyone on Sunday Night Football in Philly and in Germany vs the Chiefs, that they are a team to be reckoned with this season. If they lose both these games, then a narrative will be set on the team that they can’t beat the good teams.

Buffalo found a way to neutralize the impact of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Week Four. Miami found success in the early stages through Achane in that game. They will have hoped to have been able to use him in the Eagles and Chiefs games if the same events occurred with Hill and Waddle.

Now that Achane is out, it means an even more important game for both Raheem Mostert and Brooks.

Miami’s RB1?

Achane was starting to establish himself in Miami as their best running back in recent weeks, outperforming Mostert in the last two games. His 76-yard rushing touchdown against the New York Giants last weekend showed everyone just what he can do. He disproved any thoughts that it was a flash in the pan against the Denver Broncos.

Mostert has an injury record and is not exactly getting any younger. Achane had a real chance to establish himself as the RB1 in Miami.

These are such big games, ones that everyone will be watching. Achane had the chance on national television to run the show and become a star.

It may only be four weeks, but this is not only an important stretch for the team, but also for Achane.

Injuries are so unpredictable. You just do not know what will happen to a player when they return. It is so hard to know.

Achane has every potential to be the next great running back in Miami. He has all the talent to become the greatest in team history. He has all the talent. With underrated strength, a speed that is comparable to Hill and Waddle’s, and a natural ability to juke, he has everything that a running back would want.

Whilst he could come back and be the running back we all saw against Denver, New York, and Buffalo. However, this is far from certain.