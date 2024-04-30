With the 2024 NFL Draft now in the books and behind us, it is time for the various football media outlets to pass out the draft grades. And yes, we know draft grades the day after the NFL draft is kinda silly as you should wait a few years before you decide how good a draft class was, but they are always fun to read to get a feel of what the “experts” think of the draft that just took place. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports passed out his draft grades now that the NFL Draft is over, and he gave the Miami Dolphins very high marks. See what he thinks of Miami’s draft below.

Best Pick: It was their first one, edge Chop Robinson. He didn’t have a lot of sack production, but he can get after the quarterback. He has an explosive first step and helps fill a need with their two top edge players coming off injury.

Worst Pick: In my view, they really didn’t have one. I liked every one of their picks, but they gave up a 2025 third-round pick to take running back Jaylen Wright. I know he’s fast, and we know they love speed, but that’s rich after taking De’Von Achane last year.

The Skinny: Many will question their first two picks — tackle Patrick Paul was the second-round pick — but not me. I love Robinson and Paul was on my Better-Than team. He might not start right away, but Terron Armstead is up in the years and missed seven games last season. They added a bunch of other good players.

Draft grades have been all over the map for the Dolphins. While many are generally positive, some outlets like The Athletic have labeled Miami as Draft losers.