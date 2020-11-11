Brace Yourselves Miami Dolphins Fans

Dan Marino’s last game as a Miami Dolphins quarterback was on January 15th, 2000. If you were a Fins fan then, this was a game that you will never forget. Although Marino ended his career in one of the most lopsided losses the Miami Dolphins have ever endured against the Jacksonville Jaguars, you probably watched it until the very end, knowing this might be the last time you’d see Dan, the man, in a Miami Dolphins uniform.

Before Dan Marino retired, he led the Dolphins to nine playoff appearances over a 17-season career. With Marino and Coach Don Shula leading the way, the Dolphins were always competing to be the best team in the NFL. And since then, the Dolphins have been to the playoffs four times in 20 seasons and the team has been trying to find a way back to relevance ever since.

To say it has been a rough stretch for the Dolphins since Dan Marino retired would be an understatement. But, as a Dolphins fan, you stuck with it.

You stuck with it when the Miami Dolphins threw 24 different quarterbacks on the football field during the 20 years post-Marino. You stuck with it through the 11 head coaches that tried to change the direction of the team, with the majority of them failing forward fast. You stuck with it through the darkest days of Bullygate, the Ricky Williams retirement a few weeks before the beginning of the season, the 1-15 season, the cocaine sniffing coach, the Culpepper over Brees decision, and Coach Saban’s departure. You stuck with it all because you hoped that one day the Miami Dolphins would be relevant again, and one day you would remember what a winning franchise felt like. That’s what fans do.

When the 2019 season rolled around, you were numb by all of the changes that occurred during the offseason, as you had seen the same scenario play out so many times before. Chris Grier was given full General Manager duties and Coach Brian Flores was brought in as the Head Coach, after having much success with the New England Patriots.

The team ended the 2019 season with a 5-11 record, after starting the season 0-7 with a few very ugly losses early on. Although the Dolphins record was bad, you began to see something very special as the season progressed. Coach Flores brought a different vibe to the team that was sometimes hard to see through stats or the win-loss record. The players in the locker room were believing in the process and with what Coach Flores and his coaches were trying to instill. And Flores built a disciplined team with players who ended up playing sound football with minimal penalties.

And here you are smack dab in the middle of the 2020 season. Although the Dolphins started 0-3, partly due to the number of new draft picks and free agents added to the team, the lack of a preseason, and a change to both the offensive and defensive coordinators, the Miami Dolphins have now won four straight games bringing their season record to 5-3. Although the addition of Tua Tagovailoa to the lineup has undoubtedly helped, the Defense and Special Teams units have both outperformed the expectations that many analysts and fans had at the beginning of the season.

Through eight games, the Dolphins have already matched their win total from 2019. But, more importantly, they have a 61% chance of making the playoffs. Although many fans are hesitant to say it, with the performance of the team that Coach Flores has developed, there is a quiet expectation amongst Miami Dolphins faithful that this team will make it to the playoffs. But, yes, you’ve seen this before and you’ve gotten your hopes up before, only to be disappointed at seasons end. The Dolphins have lost games that they were supposed to win in the past. They’ve missed the playoffs so many times when all they had to do was win a game or two. I understand!

And, on top of everything else, the national media is now starting to give the Miami Dolphins accolades. After spending all of 2019 and the majority of 2020 panning the team, the Dolphins are now being recognized as one of the up and coming teams of not just this season, but for many years to come. Brandon Marshall, the ex-NFL receiver, recently mentioned on Inside the NFL that he would not be surprised if the Dolphins have set themselves up for success for the next 10 years and beyond.

Here is the most updated Miami Dolphins @DolphinsTalk 2 Minute Drill for Wednesday, November 11th. I include a preview of the Dolphins vs Chargers game:#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/oVy7madPNp — Big E (@ian693) November 11, 2020

And, Marc Sessler of NFL.com recently added that the “Dolphins will morph into the AFC’s hottest team” adding that he is getting 2001 Patriots vibes from the Fins. The best way to sum up many of the comments to Sessler’s article was a comment to the article made by a Twitter user named Anonymous who tweeted “So, I feel uncomfortable reading all these positive articles about our Fins. How do I process this as I’m not used to this? Thanks”. Anonymous is all of us.

Yes, games still have to be played and wins are not guaranteed. But, it is ok to start thinking about the possibilities of where this Miami Dolphins team can go. It is ok to start talking about playoffs. It is ok to enjoy this ride.

Brace yourself. Great times are here as the future is bright.

Fins Up

